Boys basketball
The Anacortes boys picked up one more win and one loss last week, to end at a record of 4-2 overall and 3-2 in conference as of Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, they play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Yakima.
Anacortes 64, Arlington 51
The Anacortes boys’ basketball team won its second game in a row Monday, Dec. 13, with a 64-51 victory over Arlington.
Braden Thomas led Anacortes in scoring with 17 points while Jacob Hayes scored 16 and John-Fritz Von Hagel finished with 14.
“The boys played with passion and grit,” said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. “It was good to see (their) effort. Jacob Hayes and John-Fritz had solid games on both ends of the floor.”
The Seahawks improved to 3-1 in Northwest Conference play and 4-1 overall.
Burlington-Edison 42, Anacortes 39
This year’s Tiger-Hawk Challenge was a scrappy game as the Burlington-Edison and Anacortes boys’ basketball teams clashed on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
When the final horn sounded, the Tigers emerged victorious, 42-39.
“It was a grind-it-out game with not much offense,” Senff. “We did not run our offense in the fourth, which led to multiple turnovers for us.”
The Seahawks led 18-17 at halftime and 34-27 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter, however, was all Tigers as they turned up the defense and held the Seahawks to five points.
Connor Anderson and Zach Watson clamped down defensively on the Seahawks.
“Watson and Anderson turned up the defense in the fourth quarter and we didn’t respond well,” Senff said. “They are very tough-minded players and play the game the right way. We’re slowly getting there as a team, but this one hurts.”
Von Hagel, the only Seahawk to score in the fourth quarter, led the team with 16 points, 12 of which came from behind the 3-point arc. Hayes chipped in 12 points.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team fell twice last week to land at a record of 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference,as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at. press time. They play at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Lynden.
Ferndale 59, Anacortes 44
Camryn Kerr scored 19 points to lead Anacortes and was the lone Seahawk to reach double digits in the conference game Monday, Dec. 13.
The Seahawks trailed 25-17 at halftime and never recovered as the Golden Eagles increased their lead in the second half.
Burlington-Edison 67, Anacortes 33
The Tiger-Hawk Challenge went to the home team as Burlington-Edison got the conference victory Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Burlington-Edison jumped out to an 18-6 lead following the first quarter and led 41-16 at the half.
Kerr scored 10 points and was the lone Seahawk to reach double digits.
Girls bowling
The girls bowling team keeps growing and improving.
Tuesday, Dec. 14, it earned its best team score of the year with a final score of 529. Emily Millegan bowled the highest score of the season so far with a 149.
Two more girls also recently joined the team, bringing the total number of members to eight.
The team has five more competitions this season and then will compete in districts, against Burlington-Edison and Meridian, on Jan. 25. The top team from districts will compete at state and the top two individuals not on that winning team will also advance.
The girls next compete at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, against Burlington-Edison at Riverside Lanes.
Boys swim
The boys swim team picked up another win last week.
The Seahawks touched the wall first in eight of 12 events as they swam to victory in the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Dec. 16.
Anacortes beat Mount Vernon 119-62.
The next meet is 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Sehome.
Boys wrestling
The team had an event canceled last week. They compete again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Bellingham.
