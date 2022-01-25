Boys Basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team picked up one win and one loss last week, putting the record at 5-7 overall and 3-7 in the Northwest Conference as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. They will host Meridian at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, play at Squalicum at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, and finish out the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at home against Oak Harbor.
Lynden Christian 83,
Anacortes 68
Four Seahawks scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to get past the undefeated Lyncs Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Braden Thomas finished with 16 points, Cameron Berow and Brady Beaner scored 11 points apiece and Jacob Hayes chipped in 10 for Anacortes (2-7 Northwest Conference, 4-7 overall).
Anacortes 76,
Sedro-Woolley 29
The Anacortes boys’ basketball team proved to be too much for Sedro-Woolley to handle in their conference game Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Seahawks left town with a 76-29 victory.
“The boys played a complete game for 32 minutes,” said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. “The defensive intensity was there all game, and they did a great job sharing the ball.”
The Seahawks jumped out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 44-17 at halftime.
Jace Frydenlund led Anacortes in scoring with 15 points. Thomas finished with 11 and Hayes and Beaner each scored 10.
Girls Basketball
The girls basketball team picked up a win and a loss last week, bringing the record to 4-9 overall and 3-7 in the conference, as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. They play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Meridian High School, then host Squalicum at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The girls play their last regular season game at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Lynden Christian 75,
Anacortes 33
The Lyncs led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime en route to the conference win Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points for the Seahawks.
Anacortes 57,
Sedro-Woolley 39
Kerr put together a big game Friday, Jan. 21, as the Anacortes girls’ basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 57-39.
Anacortes snapped a two-game losing streak.
Kerr finished with 24 points, including 18 in a first half in which the Seahawks built an eight-point lead.
Boys Swim and Dive
The boys swim and dive team keeps winning, picking up two more victories last week.
There is a boys dive meet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fidalgo Pool. It will host Squalicum High School at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and the Northwest Conference B Championships are at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
Anacortes 129,
Sedro-Woolley 35
Ryan Horr and Will McClintock each won two events to lead Anacortes, which claimed 11 of 12 events.
Horr won the 100 freestyle (50.89) and 200 freestyle (1:47.74). McClintock won the 50 freestyle (23.24 and the 500 (5:14.47).
Northwest Conference Invitational
Horr won two individual events and the Seahawks took all three relays Saturday, Jan. 22, on the way to winning the 10-team Northwest Conference Invitational.
Horr placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 4.24 seconds) and first in the 100 freestyle (50.74).
The Seahawks won the 200 medley relay (1:44.74), the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.27) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.12).
Anacortes had three other champions in individual events — McClintock in the 100 backstroke (58.11), Fletcher Olson in diving (172.70 points) and Finn McFarland in the 500 freestyle (5:24.68).
McClintock also placed second in the 100 freestyle.
Other Anacortes swimmers to place among the top two in two individual events were Zachary Harris (second in both the individual medley and 100 breaststroke), and Ethan Niessner (second in both the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle).
Wrestling
The Anacortes wrestling team just lost to an undefeated Sedro-Woolley squad Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Cubs emerged with a 36-34 victory over the Seahawks and defeated the Squalicum Storm 63-18.
Sedro-Woolley’s win over Anacortes came down to the final match. The Cubs trailed 34-30 and needed a pin from heavyweight Julian Padilla-Rodriguez.
Padilla-Rodriguez took down his opponent twice but failed to tally any points as both attempts ended up out of bounds.
The third time proved to be the charm as he not only got the takedown, but rolled his foe for the first-round pin.
It was the last match of the regular season for the Seahawks.
Girls bowling
The girls bowling team competed in its last match of the regular season last week, but was down a bowler so scores were a little low, according to an email from head coach Teresa Syms.
The girls competed Tuesday at the district competition for the chance to go to state, but results were not available at press time.
