Boys Tennis
The Burlington-Edison High School boys tennis team made short work of Anacortes Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Tigers won the season opener 6-1.
The Seahawks’ lone win came at No. 1 singles where Matthew Rutz won 6-3, 6-0.
The Seahawks played Friday, Sept. 10, and then Monday, but results were not available.
The boys play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and then at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. They will host Lynden at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Girls soccer
The Anacortes High School girls soccer team picked up two wins last week to start the season off.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Up next, the girls will travel to compete at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Baker and then will host Lynden at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Then, they will compete at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Sehome.
Anacortes 2,
Sammamish 0
The Anacortes High School girls’ soccer team started the season Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a 2-0 victory over Sammamish.
Camryn Kerr scored in the first half off an assist from Reese Morgenthaler. In the second half, Erin Kennedy scored off an assist from Emma Foley.
“It was a great season opener for the Seahawks,” coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Goalie Claire Schnabel recorded the shutout.
Anacortes 4,
Bellingham 2
The Seahawks pulled away in the second half to secure the victory over the Bayhawks, Thursday, Sept. 9.
The game was tied 1-1 at half as Foley scored for Anacortes.
In the second half, Bellingham took a 2-1 lead following a successful penalty kick, but the Seahawks answered with three goals in the final 10 minutes.
Kerr scored on assists by Sammy Dziminowicz and Hannah Pilon, and Breann Morgenthaler scored after a penalty bounced off the post.
“Outstanding performances by Morgan Berard playing center back and Fai Puengpoh as left back,” said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. “And notable distribution up front by Pilon.”
Cross Country
Skagit County high school cross country runners took part Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Sehome Invitational, which drew 33 teams.
Although the races were divided by grades of the runners, Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund posted the fastest time among all girls, finishing the 2-mile course in 11 minutes, 37.10 seconds to help boost the Seahawks to the top spot overall.
Team scoring was determined by each team’s top runner from each race, then each team’s next two fastest times regardless of which race.
“It was an excellent start; we’re really happy,” Seahawks coach Brad Templeton said.
Seahawks standout Abigail Goodwin finished seventh in the junior race (13:18.67).
Anacortes sophomore Carolyn Chambers won the sophomore race in 12:50.30 and teammate Casey Lemrick placed second (12:59.69).
In the boys’ races, Anacortes had two top-20 finishers in the junior race in Ethan Miller (14th, 11:16.28) and Ryan Metcalf (17th, 11:23.81). In the sophomore race, the Seahawks finished second led by a ninth place by Parker Mong (11:03.46).
The team will compete at a meet at 3:45 p.m. today at Oak Harbor, then host a meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Volleyball
Kenna Flynn handed out 32 assists, Skyler Whisler had 13 kills and the Seahawks opened their season Thursday, Sept. 9, with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Bellingham.
Kendyl Flynn had six kills, Reese Illston five kills and Ariana Bickley four kills. Brittany Goss led the Seahawks in digs with eight.
Monday results were not available at press time. They play at 7 p.m. today at Mount Baker and then at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Sehome.
Football
The Seahawks were blanked in their second game of the season with a 17-0 loss to Sehome.
The team now stands at a 1-1 record and will host Blaine at 7 p.m. Friday.
Girls Swimming
The girls swim and dive team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The girls compete at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Lynden and then host Mount Vernon at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
