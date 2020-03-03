Not every pool can boast that three world records have been set in their lanes, but now the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center can.
At a Thunderbird Aquatic Club Masters short course meters meet on Feb. 2, masters swim teams from around the region gathered for a competition at the pool in Anacortes.
One swimmer in particular had her eye on a little more than just cinching first at the meet, Charlotte Davis went into the meet with her eye on shattering records.
“I was really excited for the meet because I turned 70 and now had the chance to maybe break some of the records,” Davis said. “That was the meet I had my eyes on to do so.”
And that she did.
Davis broke three world records in three categories for the 70’s age group: 100 Free (1:10.25), 200 Free (2:33.19) and 400 Free (5:28.76).
Mitch Everton, executive director of Fidalgo pool and Fitness Center, said he knows of no other world records having been set at the pool.
Davis is a part of the Lake Washington Masters team and lives in Seattle, but her aquatic career has taken her around the world.
Her first brush with swim success was in 1970 when her synchronized swim team took first place nationally. Then she started her own team in Seattle and started coaching.
When synchronized swimming was added to the Olympics in 1984, Davis and two of her swimmers rose to the top and Davis became the U.S. Olympic team’s first head coach for the event. Her swimmers took gold that year and Davis went on to coach at four more Olympics.
Since her retirement in 2000, Davis has rediscovered her enjoyment of swimming and has been working toward her goals.
Though she lives in Seattle, Davis said she enjoyed her experience in Anacortes and plans to return for future meets.
“It was a fun atmosphere and the people were nice,” she said.
