Groups of people hike together each Jan. 1 as part of the Deception Pass State Park First Day Hike.
The annual event is still happening this year, but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Deception Pass Park Foundation created self-guided adventures for everyone to explore on their own.
Participants can pick up materials between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the East Cranberry Lake parking area. People can take photos of their adventures and post them with the hashtag #HikingDeception2021 to be entered in a contest.
Hikers have three days to upload their pictures before a winner is randomly drawn.
