The Anacortes Senior Activity Center will host a variety of events in March.
The center, 1701 22nd St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. 360-293-7473.
The Anacortes Senior Activity Center will host a variety of events in March.
The center, 1701 22nd St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. 360-293-7473.
• An outreach specialist with the Northwest Regional Council will talk about finding work as an in-home caregiver, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 6.
• Museum staff present on the history of Anacortes newspapers from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
• The Momentia group, focused on empowering those with memory loss and promoting connections, will host a meeting focused on growing food and flowers in small containers from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
• A memoir writing class by Teru Lundsten is 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, March 9-30. Cost is $40. Registration required.
• A beginning drawing class by Greg Dugan is 2:15-3:45 p.m. Thursdays, March 9 to May 25. Cost is $145. Registration required.
• An intermediate drawing class is 12:30-2 p.m. Thursdays, March 9 to May 25. Cost is $145. Registration required.
• A senior hike at Heart Lake, is at 9 a.m. Monday, March 13. Registration: ellie@friendsoftheacfl.org
• T'ai Chi Chih by Joan Roulac is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 14 to April 4, both online and at the center. Cost is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or email at Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
• A COVID booster and flu shot clinic is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
• A St. Patrick's Day luncheon is 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, with music by Essential Element. Lunch starts at noon. Reservations required.
• Registration for Anacortes Senior College begins Monday, March 20, online or at the center from 10 a.m. to noon. Some classes meet for six weeks and cost $30; others for three weeks and cost $20. Information: seniorcollege.org
• A Medicare 101 Class is 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
• A class on Alzheimer's by geriatric psychiatrist Steven Rubin is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.
• A conversation with Mayor Matt Miller is 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
• Capt. Chris Byer will talk about the Anacortes Fire Department from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.
• A group from the Anacortes High School Robotics Team will demonstrate their most recent robot from 3:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
• An Easter Luncheon and Bonnet Contest is Thursday, April 6. Violinists start music at 11 a.m., with bonnet contest at 11:30. Lunch reservation required.
• AARP Tax Assistance is available at the United Methodist Church. Appointments required: 360-474-7731
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.