The Anacortes Senior Activity Center will host several classes the week of Sept. 23-27 to help seniors and caregivers reduce the risk of in-home falling.
• “Safe Walking to Prevent Falls,” presented by Andy Arvidson, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Arvidson will talk about how a individual’s way of walking affects the risk of falling. He will give suggestions on how to improve walking, posture, stride and pace. No registration is required.
• Balance assessments will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24. Call 360-293-7473 for an appointment.
Appointments will be 20 minutes apart, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. and will be presented by Island Hospital physical therapists.
• “Mindful Awareness to Prevent Falls,” presented by Joe Arellano, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Arellano will talk about how fall prevention starts with awareness. “Mindfulness practices” have been utilized successfully to manage stress through “building the muscle” of awareness of what may be happening moment by moment. He will lead the class in exercises that participants can practice to help sustain muscle awareness. No registration is required attend.
• “Fall Risk — Take Control,” led by Jennifer Eddleman, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Eddleman will talk about factors affecting the risk of falling. She is a personal trainer, group fitness instructor and functional aging specialist with 30 years experience in the fitness industry. No registration is required.
• “Build Better Balance,” taught by Joan Roulac, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26
Roulac will introduce attendees to the practice of T’ai Chi Chih, gentle movements that release stress by relaxing and rejuvenating the body while refreshing the mind. These movements are available to anyone regardless of their age or physical condition. No registration is required.
