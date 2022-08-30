Registration opens at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, for the fall term of the Anacortes Senior College.
Register online at seniorcollege.org or in-person from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center. Classes start the week of Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 17. Tuition for six-week classes is $30 and for three-week classes is $20. Information: seniorcollege.org, info@seniorcollege.org or 360-503-1255
Tuesday courses include: “Industries of Anacortes,” led by Tom Kuhn; “Creative Writing” led by author Matthew Sullivan; “Memoir Writing,” led by Teru Lundsten; and “The Evolution of Life” led by Barrie Hughlock. Classes are 4-6 p.m. at Anacortes Middle School.
Speakers for the Industries of Anacortes course are: Elise Cutter, CEO, Island Health; David Rytand, owner of Transpac Marinas; a speaker from H.F. Sinclair Puget Sound Refinery; Kristen Keltz, CEO, Ventures, Inc.; Lisa Perry, community relations director, Sierra Pacific; and Alex Thieman, owner of Lopez Island Creamery.
A Wednesday class is “Art and The Brain” led by researcher George Conesa. The class will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.
Thursday classes are “Are You Ready? An In-depth Guide to Citizen Preparedness with Community Emergency Response Team” led by instructor Rick Wallace; “Homelessness in America: The History and the Challenge”, a three-week class led by Ann Hutchinson Meyers; “Dances of Political Economy,” led by Michael Newbrough, Ph.D.; and “Beyond The Far Side”, a three-week cartooning course led by Karen Eichler. Those classes are 4-6 p.m. at the middle school.
