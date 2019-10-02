Dave the Harmonica Guy greeted his class of emerging harmonica players with one simple line: “Welcome to your day of freedom.”
His hour-long harmonica for beginners class was held at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, and more than 50 people showed up to learn. Each student was directed to a table to grab a harmonica of their choice, two of Dave’s harmonica practice CDs and an instructional guide with information and songs inside.
This wasn’t his first visit to Anacortes. He held a harmonica class over the summer, but wasn’t prepared for the turnout of well over the 30 people expected.
“It was overwhelming. I had to turn people down,” he said.
So he ordered more harmonicas, printed off more guides and called back some of those he had to turn away for this new class.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, he was much more prepared for the crowd which, at 58, was the second-largest class he’d taught. The largest was a group of 74 clowns, he said. He was so eager to begin that he started a few minutes early as people steadily trickled into the room.
He wore a bright yellow shirt with text that read “YES YOU CAN!” above a green harmonica and “easiest harmonica lesson on earth” below it. The back of the shirt said “Just play it!” across the shoulders.
“Just play it” turned out to be a strong theme for the Harmonica Guy, whose real name is Dave Maiville. The guide sheet each student picked up included nine rules to remember about the harmonica, and two of them were “Just play it!”
Maiville’s been playing the harmonica for 69 years and teaching it for nearly 10.
“I love to teach harmonica to beginners because people walk around thinking they can’t do it, but they can,” Maiville said. He only teaches beginners. Maiville said he’s not qualified to teach beyond that, but his fast-paced harmonica solo said otherwise.
Fifteen minutes into the lesson, it was time for everyone to try to play a song together — “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Maiville stood at the front of the room as conductor of the harmonica symphony, waving his hand up and down to tell the musicians when to breathe in and out and pointing to the scale banner behind him.
The room was filled with notes tangling around one another. Throughout the lesson, hardly 30 seconds could pass before a buzz from a harmonica escaped somewhere in the room. But, that was to be expected — in fact, it was encouraged.
“Start making noise, don’t be shy,” Maiville reminded everyone. “Just play it.”
Keri Brant came to the lesson because she’s always wanted to play, she said.
“I’m super excited,” she said. She lives in Big Lake and made the trip just for this.
Mark Philippsen had to make less of a trip to attend, he lives in town, but came for a similar reason.
“I’ve always liked the idea of a harmonica,” he said. “It just looks so convenient.” He plays guitar, so his musical inclination already has roots.
“Now I can fool around with the guitar for fun — and this. Makes me feel good,” he said.
Maiville attributes the popularity of class to the kind of place Anacortes is and who it attracts.
“This is a really artistic and musical community,” he said. “It’s pretty unusual.”
The class had plenty of questions for Maiville, like: “How do you clean a harmonica? Who changes the reeds? What’s the best harmonica?”
Maiville had plenty of answers.
He has a set of metal harmonicas, each in a different key, and used to tour as Cowboy Dave at Thousand Trails RV parks where he would teach harmonica lessons in the morning.
Now, he said it’s mostly a hobby.
“I just do this because I love to do it,” he said.
