Students and families can come together once a month for the next several months to learn about orcas and the dangers they face.
The lecture series is open to students in fifth through 12th grades and their families. The lectures will be 5:30-7 p.m. at Anacortes High School.
• Feb. 18: Guest scientist Deborah Giles, University of Washington Friday Harbor Lab, will talk about how she relies on Eba, a former rescue dog, with the important job of sniffing out orca poop.
• March 31: Guest scientist Monika Wieland Shields, Orca Behavior Institute, will talk about how she uses non-invasive research on orcas with a focus on social associations, acoustics and behavioural response to prey availability.
• April 21: Guest scientist Todd Woodard, director of the Department of Natural Resources for the Samish Indian Nation, will talk about working with the Samish to save J pod.
• May (day TBA): Guest scientist Holly Fernbach, marine mammal research director for SR3 Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research, will talk about how she uses drones to measure orca health.
• May 19: Howard Garrett, co-founder of the Orca Network, will share a documentary about the orcas and their inability to get enough food.
Information: thesalishseaschool.org
