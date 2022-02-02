...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15
to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds
15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this
afternoon to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
After earning many merit badges and completing a community service project, Henry Edge is an Eagle Scout.
Edge, 18, has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since he was a Tiger Cub in Cub Scouts. He is a member of the Scouts BSA Troop 4084, sponsored by Anacortes Lutheran Church. He achieved his new rank at a Court of Honor ceremony held at Fire Mountain Scout Camp on Dec. 18.
Achieving an Eagle Scout rank is the highest achievement there is for a Boy Scout, said Edge, who lives in Anacortes. A scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership and community service to earn the award, according to the organization.
Edge planned and provided leadership in the construction of outdoor play equipment at Messiah Lutheran Little Lamb Preschool in Marysville. The preschool is located where Edge and his family go to the church.
The Boy Scouts help teach values and skills that young people can use into adulthood, he said. Of all the merit badges he’s earned, he said his favorites were for aviation or wilderness survival.
Edge wants to be a Navy pilot, so learning about how flying works helped prepare him for that dream. Wilderness survival could also be useful, he said.
“It’s something that all Scouts are expected to know,” he said. “They can take in their surroundings and obtain those resources they need.”
He is currently completing his senior year in the homeschool program Classical Learning Resource Center. He is a member of the Anacortes High School swim and dive team and the Thunderbird Aquatic Club.
Edge plans to study history or woodworking at Skagit Valley College before beginning a career with the military.
Edge is actively involved with the Order of the Arrow and has served as camp staff at Fire Mountain Scout Camp.
He is the son of Carla Edge and the late Roy Edge, and brother of Harrison Edge.
