As several actors cross the stage this way and that, most playing more than one role, one feature of the new play at Anacortes High School will loom over them.
The set plays a major role in the production and has proven to be quite the challenge, directors Scott Burnett and Lucy Price said.
In "The Play That Goes Wrong," which opens Nov. 16 at the school, a community theater group puts on a production of the fictional "The Murder at Haversham Manor." As the play goes on, things start to go very wrong. A lead actress is knocked unconscious, props go missing and the set starts to fall apart.
Performances of the production are 7 p.m. Nov. 16-19 at Brodniak Hall. Admission is by donation.
Of course, for things to go wrong in a show like this, they must all be planned out, Price said. The script calls for things like pieces of the set falling down in the middle of scenes. It takes a lot of work and a lot of planning for things to go so horribly wrong, she said.
The set was created by Steve Craig, who did an outstanding job building something that can be lying flat at the end of the show and then be put back together for the next performance, Burnett said.
During the show, many of the AHS students take on the roles of community theater actors who then take on roles in the show-within-a-show.
It adds so many layers to the show and allows the cast to really play around with the parts on stage, said Will Price, who plays Max (as well as Cecil Haversham).
This show allows the student actors to play people who are heightened and exaggerated, he said. That brings with it a layer of fun that the audience should really enjoy.
These dramatized actors are taking their show so seriously, but it allows the audience to really laugh.
That's been something that's been really fun, Will Price said.
As actors, they get to analyze how actors behave on stage and give the non-theater people in the audience the chance to step into a new world, he said.
"There's something for everyone," he said.
In this show, one unique thing is that the stage crew appear on stage as parts of the show, Burnett said.
One of them, Madelyn Schelling playing Annie the stage manager, has lines. In fact, she has to take on the lead actress role after that actress is knocked unconscious during one scene. The others, are seen trying to fix the falling set and keep the show going, despite the many hiccups along the way, Burnett said.
"There are so many moving parts," Schelling said of the "dynamic set."
Because there are so many pieces, it's really all-hands-on-deck to keep things going, she said.
The team building on this show has been unlike any she's experienced before, because everyone really has to rely on each other to make sure things go smoothly.
If one thing doesn't fall into place, it will make a difference for everything else that is coming, she said.
Rachel Hankey plays Taylor, who is supposed to lead the technical aspects of the play. Her sour mood, though, also plays out when she is put upon to provide sound effects and other technical help.
"She really does not want to be here," Hankey said of her character.
Some of the jokes may go over the heads of younger audience members, but most people should enjoy this show, she said.
Those who are familiar with the theater will see things they recognize, but there is enough other humor for those who aren't familiar with theater, Hankey said.
The show is nice and lighthearted, which is perfect for a world that can feel tense and heavy, Schelling said.
During the rehearsal process for the show, Burnett was out for some time due to medical issues. Lucy Price stepped up from student director to be a co-director with Burnett.
Lucy Price brought a lot of insight to the show and really helped make it what it is, Burnett said.
Watching the actors take on two or more roles has been a cool experience, Lucy Price said.
Though all actors have experienced that fear of messing up on stage, this show just amplifies it, she said.
The hardest part about the show, besides the set, has been making sure nothing goes wrong that isn't planned. Everything is planned out to the moment, so other stumbles will throw things off, Lucy Price said.
One thing remains true of the show, despite all of its complexities, Burnett said.
"It's been a lot of fun," he said.
