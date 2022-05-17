...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Isabel Shainin, a 2022 graduate of Anacortes High School, recently earned the $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The scholarship recognizes young women of stellar achievement and is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
She is one of 900 recipients throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive this scholarship.
Shainin plans to attend Oxford College at Emory University in Atlanta in the fall, where she said she would like to pursue a psychology degree so she can help others.
Her parents are Heather Shainin and Patrick Shainin. She was recommended for the scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter W in Anacortes.
P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that aims to celebrate, educate and motivate women.
