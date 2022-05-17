Isabel Shainin

Isabel Shainin, a 2022 graduate of Anacortes High School, recently earned the $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The scholarship recognizes young women of stellar achievement and is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.

She is one of 900 recipients throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive this scholarship.

Shainin plans to attend Oxford College at Emory University in Atlanta in the fall, where she said she would like to pursue a psychology degree so she can help others.

Her parents are Heather Shainin and Patrick Shainin. She was recommended for the scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter W in Anacortes.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that aims to celebrate, educate and motivate women.

