Sydney Sharp of Anacortes was recently named as a State Board for Community and Technical Colleges legislative Intern for the 2021 legislative session.
The Skagit Valley College student will complete her time with the board virtually because of COVID-19.
As an intern, she will serve as an advocate and voice for the 350,000 students attending community and technical colleges in the state.
Sharp will reach out to student organizations to hear about student needs and then provide bill testimony to the Legislature.
One bill she will speak for is House Bill 1166, which would expand a pilot program that extends access to college for those who are experiencing homelessness or are in foster care.
Sharp earned an associate’s degree in science in 2020 and is now earning an associate’s degree of science in bioengineering.
She plans to become a biomedical engineer, ideally studying disease processes in humans and engineering pharmaceutical treatments, according to the college.
She has maintained a 3.8 GPA, is involved with leadership activities and serves as president of the SVC Mount Vernon Campus Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, as well as PTK’s Greater Northwest Region.
She is also a tutor in SVC’s TRIO program and is active in community service projects.
