Skagit Valley College student Sydney Sharp of Anacortes was recently named to the 2021 All-Washington Academic Team for academic achievements and community involvement.
Sharp was one of two Skagit Valley College students and 60 students statewide to make the team.
Sharp is majoring in bioengineering at the college and maintains a 3.83 grade point average. She is an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, serving as the Theta Upsilon Chapter president and the Greater Northwest Region president.
She is also one of two legislative interns for the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges for the 2021 legislative session.
She also works as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) tutor.
During the academic team ceremony, Sharp was awarded a $1,500 scholarship for being a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar, a $1,000 scholarship from the Washington State Association of College Trustees for being a Trustees Scholar, a $750 scholarship from the Washington State Employees Credit Union for being a Top 16 Scholar and a $250 scholarship from KeyBank as a member of this year’s All-Washington team.
