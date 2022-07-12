...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Early this Saturday morning, various vendors from near and far will fill up 350 booth spaces on several closed blocks of Commercial Avenue with a little bit of everything.
It’s time for the annual treasure hunt known as Shipwreck Fest, where people can search for items new, used and unusual. Furniture, vintage goods, decor, jewelry and antiques are just some examples of what will be available.
The event is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Historically, choices are best in the morning; prices drop as the day goes on. Haggling is expected.
Shipwreck Fest is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s outdoors, so masks are optional, but thousands of people typically show up to search for the special thing they never knew they needed.
The event, which has been hosted by the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club since 2010, fills the street up every July as a way to raise money for the club.
There are many new vendors this year, organizer Valerie Tibbetts said.
Some are using their rented space as a garage sale away from home. Others use the opportunity to sell their goods as they do at shows all over the state and country.
“It’s a real combination,” Tibbetts said.
Some longtime vendors come a long way to be a part of this one-day show. They talk about how great the people of Anacortes are and that being here makes all the work worth it even for a short day, she said.
“This town is so wonderful, they like to come,” Tibbets said.
A few booth spaces are still available to rent, she said. Learn more at shipwreckfest.com.
The show started 39 years ago, when commercial fishermen used to sell their old gear in the street. The event has continued to grow.
Fidalgo Island Rotary Club took it over in 2010 from the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and now uses it as one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
The event typically brings in about $15,000 a year, Tibbetts said. Proceeds benefit Rotary Club programs, which include local programs for children, support of local parks and even international projects.
