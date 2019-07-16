Almost 40 years ago, fishermen started selling their used gear as yard art at a sale along Commercial Avenue.

Since then, the annual Shipwreck Fest sale has continued to grow.

Now, it’s a community garage sale with more than 200 vendors exhibiting wares. Vendors, who also come from out of town, sell everything from beads and jewelry to antiques and collectibles. Several blocks downtown are filled with books, home decor, fishing equipment and furniture.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, but organizers at the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club say on their website that some businesses and booths get started at first light “just like the old time fishermen used to.”

The event is organized by the club as a fundraiser. Proceeds go toward the club’s service projects in Anacortes and internationally.

Information: shipwreckfest.com

