A young person whose mother attempts suicide decides that remembering and sharing with her all the good things in life might cheer her up and creates a list of brilliant things in the world from ice cream to kung fu movies.
“Every Brilliant Thing,” is written by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe and is performed by only one actor (male or female, depending on the day of show), who tells the story of almost losing a mom at a young age and what happened afterward.
The shows at the Anacortes Community Theater annex, 1020 11th St., will be performed by Phil Prud’homme at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; and by Jessica Guzik at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 per performance at acttheatre.com.
Director Billy Hendrix said having both a man and a woman perform this show was important to him. People take what’s written and interpret it in different ways, he said. That’s very clear when Guzik and Prud’homme perform.
They add different nuances and interpretations of each line, Hendrix said.
He is also changing some of the staging, to make this kind of a show work. He is moving the seats in the annex into a circle, with the action happening in the middle of the room. He is also adding more lamps to the area and using fewer standard stage lights to create a more homey feel and make everyone feel comfortable. This play deals with heavy subjects, and though it’s done in a fun way, it’s good to put the audience at ease, Hendrix said.
Guzik said this is one of the best plays she’s ever read. It makes her feel connected to both the story, the audience and the world in general.
This play deals with a lot of really difficult subjects, but has a sense of humor, too, she said.
She also talked about the elements of audience interaction. The actor will talk to some audience members and use that connection literally, so there is a sense of trust that comes with the script, Guzik said. Her job is to build up that trust so that the audience is ready to interact with her.
The most difficult part has been memorizing the lines, Guzik said. It’s been about four years since she’s been in a play, so she was a little nervous about such a lengthy show.
She started using things in her kitchen as the audience members she would be talking to, which she joked might have caused a stir with her neighbors.
“They probably are wondering why I spent so much time talking to an aloe vera plant,” Guzik said with a laugh.
Prud’homme said he, too, was instantly drawn to the script.
“It’s so funny and so poignant and touching that I just had to do it,” he said. “This is the best play I’ve read in a long time.”
It’s difficult to rehearse this kind of play, with audience interaction needed and with only one person on stage, so he has spent most of his preparation time memorizing lines and getting into the character’s head, he said.
As for which brilliant things he likes the most, he said he likes “Brilliant Thing No. 123,321: Palindromes” and “Brilliant Thing 575: Piglets.”
