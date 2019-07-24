Volunteers are painting the walls at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed this week and hanging up paintings, pictures and artistic creations of all types as part of the annual Arts at the Port Show.
The show, which features 54 juried artists from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, as well as a focus gallery and two art installations, boasts more than 100 pieces of both 2D and 3D work.
Two pieces in the show this year are by Anacortes-based photographer Gary Smith.
“It’s really a testament to the quality of this show that so many great artists are clamoring to get in,” he said.
He said getting into the show is an honor and that he looks forward to the Arts at the Port Show every year. It’s down at the end of the street and may be missed, but is always full of great art, he said.
Smith, who has been taking pictures since high school (where he was on the yearbook staff), has lived in Anacortes for about 38 years. After he graduated from high school in Salem, he studied photography at Portland Community College and then got a job in a camera store.
Throughout his life, he has worked for journalistic publications (including the Anacortes American) and in camera shops, and has always kept photography close at hand.
While working at a Portland-based newspaper, he photographed Billy Joel, Arthur Ashe and Edith Head.
Meeting celebrities taught him an important lesson.
“They’re just people, too,” Smith said.
He shoots on a digital camera now, which he said has brought photography to the masses, but said he sometimes misses the process of film photography, from loading the film to developing pictures.
“It was a hands-on process,” Smith said.
These days, Smith likes to capture landscapes (like things he sees while out hiking in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands) but does little or no processing after the fact. He said he wants to find the right light and right picture and leave it that way.
This year’s juror is Joanna Sikes, executive director of the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner.
Smith is joined by Anacortes artists Lanny Bergner, Donald Caldwell, Julie Sevilla Drake, Anne Martin McCool, Cynthia Richardson, Cathy Schoenberg and Keith Sorenson.
Other artists are Joel Aparicio, Christopher Bekins, Neil Berkowitz, Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy, Becky Birinyi, Jon Blackburn, Susan Brown, Donald Caldwell, Dedrian Clark, Steve Cunningham, Mary Ennes Davis, Robert Defreest, Phillip Eidenberg-Noppe, Suzanne Eller, Roxanne Everett, Andrew Feuk, Maura Freeman, Gary Giovane, Kathryn Glowen, Deborah Gonzalez, Mark Gordon, Nadia Hakki, Patty Haller, Patricia Halsell, Jan Hoy, Hart James, Sharon Kita, John Loughman, Launi Lucas, Kimberly Mattson, David McCrae, Mary Molyneaux, Angelo Muzzin, Lori Nelson-Clonts, Peregrine O’Gormley, Barbara Osborne, Tracy Powell, Molly Preston, Kathy Ross, Hiroko Seki, Lolly Shera, Eva Skold Westerlind, Roger Small, Leslie Stoner, Susan Cohen Thompson, Joe Treat, Susan Williams and Suze Woolf.
In addition to the juried show, artists are featured in the Allen Family Focus Gallery and in two art installations.
The Allen Family Focus Gallery features Northwest artists who are invited by the festival’s curatorial team. This year’s theme is “Pattern & Structure” and showcases the work of Cathy Schoenberg of Anacortes, Jill Nordfors Clark of Seattle and Charissa Brock of Portland.
A youth art installation brings in work from children involved with Voices of the Children. The installation combines artwork from students in Skagit County to that of young Syria refugees. It focuses on both writing and visual art and centers on issues relevant to young women between the ages of 12 and 18.
An installation from the Anacortes Regeneration Project called “Say Their Names” brings attention to victims of gun violence in the form of rocks assembled into a cairn measuring approximately 9 feet tall and 7 feet wide.
