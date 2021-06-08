A Simple Gesture volunteers will pick up donations starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The organization picks up food and other items every two months to help keep the Salvation Army Food Bank stocked throughout the year.
Donors this month should put the bags on their front porch by 9 a.m. If not using the red bags provided by A Simple Gesture, mark bags with “ASG.”
There are no makeup days this month. Donations can be taken to The Salvation Army at 3001 R Ave.
Current needs include spaghetti sauce, baked beans, tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, cereal and jam.
Monetary donations are welcome.
Information: asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com
