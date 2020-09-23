The Anacortes Community Theatre is taking a twist with their new show “A Night Out,” by offering it to viewers who are watching on their night in.
The concert will feature 37 performers singing various songs in the musical theater style, all performing concert-style and recorded on the ACT stage.
Singers stopped by one at a time (or two for duets by performers from the same household) to be recorded for the show, which will be broadcast to ticketholders starting Friday.
The performance, featuring 35 singers, is available Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 17.
Tickets are $20, available at acttheatre.com.
Ticketholders choose a performance date when buying their tickets.
They receive a password for the performance, which is available to access from 5-10 p.m. for evening performances and noon-5 p.m. for matinees.
The show is performed as a concert, with a series of songs that range from heartbreaking to humorous, director Katie Jennings said.
She is leading the show with fellow directors Taylor Bannister, Heather DeGroot and Abigail Hanson.
Together, the directors have more than 40 years of musical theater experience, Bannister said.
The show is like a night at the cabaret, and it’s all about the music, Hanson said.
“It’s just the performer and a microphone,” she said.
It’s also not just someone singing online, she said.
These are some of the best performers in the Skagit Valley recorded performing on the ACT stage.
Performers will be dressed up, and home audiences are encouraged to do so, as well, Hanson said.
“Have a fancy drink and a fancy dinner and dress up like you are going to a jazz club or cabaret,” she said.
When auditioning, singers chose their own songs, but were also assigned a song that fit well into “A Night Out.”
There are classical and contemporary songs.
The four directors paired up and worked with the singers every week to help them get ready for the show virtually, which added a serious challenge, Jennings said.
“It was stressful and weirdly tiring, but fun,” she said.
The show is a great way to support the arts in a time where the arts are struggling, Bannister said.
“The arts in Skagit County really need people’s support right now,” she said. “We can’t all be physically together on stage, but this is a way to get theater back in your life.”
ACT is the only theater group in the area producing a full lineup of shows this year, DeGroot said.
