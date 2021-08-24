The Skagit Conservation District’s Stream Team is accepting applications for three volunteer citizen scientist positions until Sept. 3. Volunteers undergo a three-day training and conduct monthly water quality tests on the Padilla Bay, Samish and Nookachamps Creek watersheds from October through June.
Field monitors will collect samples at streams, which may be on rocky terrain. Lab managers conduct fecal coliform and other tests at the Padilla Bay Research Reserve lab facility. Data managers collect information in a spreadsheet to create graphs and charts for the yearly report.
For information, visit skagitcd.org or call 360-428-4313, ext.1018.
