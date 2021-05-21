Skagit Transit will resume full-service on Monday, June 14.
Fixed-route bus services, which were reduced due to COVID-19, will go back to pre-pandemic levels on both weekends and weekdays.
Pilot route 750, which ran from Sedro-Wooley to Marblemount, has been canceled.
Paratransit service will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on weekends.
Masks will continue to be required on public transit, with the mandate extended until Sept. 13.
For more information, visit skagittransit.org or call 360-757-4433.
