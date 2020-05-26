Skagit Transit is working with Safeway in Anacortes to Stuff the Bus and feed area families.
The Stuff the Bus food drive is noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the Anacortes Safeway. Community members are asked to bring non-perishable food items, including canned meats, vegetables and fruits, stews, chilis, pasta, tea or coffee, cereal, pancake mix and more, and place it inside a Skagit Transit bus.
The drive is also collecting pet food and adult pull-up style diapers.
The food donations will be taken to the Salvation Army Food Bank and given out to families in need.
The drive is to help with food insecurity, according to a Skagit Transit press release.
