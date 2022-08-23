...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Soroptimist Club awards more than $100,000 in scholarships
Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently awarded $105,000 in scholarships to 23 students for the 2022-23 school year.
The club’s scholarship program started with one $75 award in 1957. This year, current awards range between $4,000 and $5,000 and go to Anacortes seniors or graduates.
College scholarships went to three students who are currently college sophomores, juniors or seniors. They are Tyler Blouin, Louisiana State University; Gabriellia Erb, Southern Oregon University; and Mackenzie Wakefield, University of Nevada, Reno.
The Marie Hapeman Scholarship (established to honor a charter member of the club) goes to women pursuing a postgraduate degree. They are Elizabeth Braatz, Portland State University; Lauren Conrardy, Oregon Health and Science University; and Kiana Calles, Concordia University, Irvine.
The Thelma Marani Scholarship (established to honor the club member who helped start the medical equipment loan program) goes to women who plan to study health services. Awardees are Macy Mong, University of Arizona; and Anna Prewitt, Pomona College.
The Marine or Environment Scholarship awardees are Grace Tesch, Washington State University; and Evan Miller, Western Washington University.
The Lottie McGovern Scholarship (named after a late charter member and former president) goes to a graduating high school senior woman who plans to study science, technology, engineering or math. Awardee is Kathern Johnson, Western Washington University.
The Christine Munch Music, Arts & Literature Scholarship goes to a woman who is a college sophomore, junior or senior in college or in a Master’s of Fine Arts program and who is studying music, art or literature. The awardee is Lauren McClintock, University of Washington.
The Verna Munks Academic Scholarship (named after a late club president) goes to a graduating senior with a grade point average of at least 3.5. The awardee is Kirsha Khile, Gonzaga University.
Starting in 2021, the club’s scholarship committee partnered with the Skagit Valley College Foundation to select attendees who will study at that college this fall. This year, that foundation, on the club’s behalf, awarded $40,000 to 10 Anacortes women and men.
Community College General Studies Scholarships, aimed at women or men pursuing one- or two-year associate degrees, certificates or licenses, went to Elizabeth Anthony, Ellinore Evans, Megan McClellan, Kelsie Spurgeon and Mariah Yanko.
The Carol Heckler Health Scholarship goes to women or men pursuing a career in a health-related field. The awardee is Alicia Ambriz-Espino.
The Doris Tursi Scholarship (named after a late club member and former club president) goes to a woman seeking training for return-to-work or a career change. The recipient is Gina Castro.
The John Tursi Scholarship is a vocational-technical scholarship. (named after the person who provided money to buy the original thrift shop) This year’s awardee is Giovanni Cappelli.
The Marine Technology Scholarship is awarded to women or men pursuing degrees, certificates or licenses in marine composites, electronic, propulsion, HVAC or mechanical. This year’s awardee is Julie Cappelli.
The Marge Thomas Scholarship is given to women or men pursuing a one or two-year associate degree, certificate or license. This year’s awardee is Lauren Harrison.
