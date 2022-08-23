Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently awarded $105,000 in scholarships to 23 students for the 2022-23 school year.

The club’s scholarship program started with one $75 award in 1957. This year, current awards range between $4,000 and $5,000 and go to Anacortes seniors or graduates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.