A “giveaway event” of holiday items on Dec. 5 that would normally be sold at the Soroptimist Club of Anacortes’ thrift shop managed to raise cash and food for the Salvation Army.
The club invited the public to come to the holiday giveaway and asked for donations of nonperishable food or cash to benefit the Salvation Army. The store is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Soroptimist Club reports that it raised more than $1,900 and 315 pounds of food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.