Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently held a Community Baby Shower to benefit Island Hospital’s Prenatal Care Center, a tradition it has held for many years.
Members of the Soroptimist Club and other volunteers donated cash and goods, including baby wipes, diapers, baby blankets and clothing.
The Cultured Pearls knitting group at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center donated hand-knitted baby items. Cash donations totaled more than $2,400, a portion of which was used to purchase 40 educational baby books for parents of newborns.
The club delivered the items to the center on Wednesday, March 24.
