Community Baby Shower

Soroptimist International of Anacortes led the collection of baby things for the Island Hospital Prenatal Care Center. Pictured are, left to right: Shannon Woodall, Jean Lee and Lorraine Patmore (all of the Cultured Pearls knitting group); Leslie Dorn (Soroptimist); Carol Garner (Soroptimist); Stephanie Tordini (a nurse with Maternity Support Services at Island Hospital); and Shirley Bowlin (Soroptimist).

 Contributed

Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently held a Community Baby Shower to benefit Island Hospital’s Prenatal Care Center, a tradition it has held for many years.

Members of the Soroptimist Club and other volunteers donated cash and goods, including baby wipes, diapers, baby blankets and clothing.

The Cultured Pearls knitting group at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center donated hand-knitted baby items. Cash donations totaled more than $2,400, a portion of which was used to purchase 40 educational baby books for parents of newborns.

The club delivered the items to the center on Wednesday, March 24.

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.