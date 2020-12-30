Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently gave out awards to two women in the community.
Rosemary Hawkins Kaholokula received the Woman of Distinction Award for her work “to improve the lives of women and girls through her professional, business or voluntary activities.”
Kaholokula has served as the chief criminal deputy prosecutor in the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since 2007. Through her work, she has seen how poverty, prejudice, and lack of education can be significant barriers to justice, according to a statement from the Soroptimist club.
She has worked outside the courtroom to make sure that victims get help to overcome these barriers, according to the club.
Kaholokula is also involved in her community and is a board member and teacher at the Dance Gallery and volunteers at Skagit Community Action. She has served on the board of Skagit Preschool and Resource Center (SPARC). She is currently president-elect of Fidalgo Island Rotary Club and secretary of the local chapter of AAUW. She helped create and is on the steering committee for the Skagit County Child Advocacy Center.
Mary Ann Hatfield received the SIA Woman of the Year Award for her work in the community and the Soroptimist Club. Hatfield, a member of the club since 2004, was recognized for her several decades of volunteer work, particularly her leadership with the Soroptimist “Dress You For Success” Program.
The program provides support and professional clothing for women (and men) who are seeking employment and transitioning to a more confident and economically stable life.
She has served in many committees within the club and has helped the Anacortes community through the Fourth of July Parade, the thrift shop and its fashion show.
