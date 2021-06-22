Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently awarded $24,000 in scholarships to eight Anacortes women. The club’s Scholarship Committee founded a partnership with the Skagit Valley College Foundation to select the 2021-22 awardees.
Roxana Becerra and Sulemma Flores are studying early childhood education, with the plan to become teachers. After SVC, Flores plans to attend Washington State University.
Amelia Gegen is studying biology and would like to become a medical doctor. Her plan is to transfer to a four-year university or college.
Sarah Reynolds and Kelsie Spurgeon are both in the nursing program and planning to become pediatric or geriatric nurses.
Emalee Stanforth is in the Associate of Arts – Direct Transfer Agreement program with a social science emphasis. Her plan is to transfer to a four-year university and become an archaeologist.
Dania Trespalacios is studying marine maintenance technology with an intended career in marine technology.
Ashley Wick is studying human services, with emphasis in substance use disorder counseling. She plans to attend Western Washington University to become a substance-use counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.