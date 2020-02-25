Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently is accepting applications for grants and awards until March 15.

“Women Helping Women” grants are awarded in the amounts of $500 to $1,500. This grant is available to women living in Skagit County to help them pay for classes or special training to further enhance their skills, either as a working professional or as a volunteer and to allow them to continue helping other women.

Nominate a woman for a “Women of Distinction” award if she improves the lives of others in her professional or voluntary activities.

Information: www.soroptimistanacortes.org/awards

