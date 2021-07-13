On June 24, Soroptimist International of Anacortes installed officers for 2021-2022.
The event, themed “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” inspired by Dr. Seuss, was held at the Skyline Beach Club and was the first time club members were able to meet in person since the pandemic reached Skagit County in March 2020.
Members came dressed for their next travel destination (or their “wish list” destination).
The local club was founded in 1948 and now has 93 members. It is one of about 3,000 Soroptimist clubs with more than 100,000 members in over 120 countries, all dedicated to helping women, children and families in their local communities and around the world.
