Soroptimist officers
Buy Now

The new officers are (from left) Becky Smolsnik, past president; Merlene Stiles, director; Annette Coggins, director; Carmen Claus, club treasurer; Carol Cotton, service treasurer); Susan Barror, recording secretary; Betty Tartas, vice president; Gina Van Hess, corresponding secretary; Fran George, president-elect; and Connie Pangrazi, president.

 Contributed

On June 24, Soroptimist International of Anacortes installed officers for 2021-2022.

The event, themed “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” inspired by Dr. Seuss, was held at the Skyline Beach Club and was the first time club members were able to meet in person since the pandemic reached Skagit County in March 2020.

Members came dressed for their next travel destination (or their “wish list” destination).

The local club was founded in 1948 and now has 93 members. It is one of about 3,000 Soroptimist clubs with more than 100,000 members in over 120 countries, all dedicated to helping women, children and families in their local communities and around the world.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.