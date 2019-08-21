An interview for a new job can be a scary thing, as applicants are asked to put their best foot forward and represent themselves well.
For some, it’s even more difficult.
Dressing for an interview is often integral to success, but applicants may not have access to business attire or funds to buy something new.
That’s where Dress You For Success comes in.
The program, part of Soroptimist International of Anacortes, provides up to four pieces to those seeking jobs free of charge.
That includes shirts, pants and dresses, but also shoes and socks or accessories, said committee chair MaryAnn Hatfield.
“It makes a huge difference, even just between walking in and then walking out of the store,” she said.
The club has been running the program for about 20 years.
“I have so many stories,” Hatfield said, looking back over the many people who have come in and out of the store, seeking an outfit for an interview or new job.
One couple came into the store, both had interviews and neither had something to wear. So Hatfield and her fellow committee members found them outfits to wear. A couple of weeks later, they brought back in a Thank You card because they had both gotten the jobs they interviewed for.
Another woman came into the store to find an interview outfit. It was so cold out and Hatfield was able to provide her a coat to wear, in addition to some other clothes.
“We fixed her up that day and she went out of here with her spirits lifted,” Hatfield said. “Our spirits lifted, too.”
Grace Ford, who now works as a therapist for an area mental health agency, first used the Dress You For Success program after she graduated grad school and was about to start a new job.
“I had used up all my resources on school and was in a weird in-between place,” Ford said.
She said she had the choice of going to work underdressed or going into credit card debt, neither of which seemed like a good option.
“I didn’t want to go into debt before I even got my first paycheck,” she said.
So Ford called the Soroptimist Thrift Shop, where she has shopping since she was a teenager.
They were able to find pieces that matched her style and made her ready for her first day.
“I’m really glad I did it,” she said. “It turned out my work had even more of a formal dress code than I expected. I felt more confident as I went into orientation.”
That confidence helps new hires, or interviewees, get started on the right foot, Ford said. It makes them feel more comfortable at work and makes transitioning to something new easier.
She recommends the program to her clients and other people she talks to that are starting a new job and need a little extra help to be ready.
“I think this is a really important program for so many people,” she said. “When you are moving into a new career, like a lot of these people are, there is so much pressure. This takes one of those stresses out of starting a new job.”
Every person who comes in for a consultation also receives a handout about the dos and don’ts of the interview process, Hatfield said.
Anyone who wants to sign up for an appointment can do so at soroptimistanacortes.org or at the store.
There are no rules for participation, but the committee member will talk to the person to make sure they are in need of the outfits for work-related uses, member Barbara Ballentine said.
“When people really want a job, you can tell,” she said.
The club does the program to give back and for the looks on people’s faces when they walk out of the shop, ready for a new job, Ballentine said.
“That means the world to us,” she said.
The clothes being given to those in need are from the collection that people donate to the club’s thrift shop. They are always looking for more donations, Ballentine said.
Sometimes, people will come to a Dress You For Success appointment and cannot find enough pieces in their size.
Donations can be dropped off at the thrift shop from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.