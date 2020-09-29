The Soroptimist of Anacortes Thrift Shop is reopening to shoppers after closing in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shop will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, starting this week.
All customers must wear masks, stay 6 feet away from other people and sanitize their hands before entering the shop. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and dressing rooms and bathrooms are closed.
Shopping is limited to 30 minutes, and all sales are final.
The thrift shop is not accepting donations.
