Soroptimist International of Anacortes will reopen its thrift shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
The shop has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the grand reopening celebration, everything is half price.
The number of people allowed in the shop is restricted, and masks are required. No donations will be accepted.
The shop will be open for regular hours (11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays) starting April 9.
The home health loan program is also opening 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 9. After that, it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.