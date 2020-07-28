The Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition recently awarded four scholarships to graduating Anacortes High School seniors.
The Don Daniels Memorial Scholarship went to Lindsey South, who will attend Boise State University this fall.
The Doyle Geer Memorial Scholarship went to Kaeden Flynn and the Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition Scholarship went to Grayson Eaton. Both Flynn and Eaton are attending Northern Arizona University in the fall.
The Bill and Lisa Wooding Vocational Scholarship went to J. (Andrew) Tiessen, who will attend Everett Community College in the fall.
