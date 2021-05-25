The Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition is thinking outside the box and deviating from the normal this year.
Instead of an in-person auction, the fundraising is going online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A week-long silent auction capped off with a final event will allow people to bid on items and help raise money for kids in youth sports, coalition President Brenda Ramsdell said.
These funds go to help several organizations in town that don’t fall under the School District or the Parks and Recreation Department, Ramsdell said. The money goes to help different sports groups with things like costs for referees, insurance, equipment and uniforms.
The coalition supports the Anacortes Little League, Anacortes Youth Football, Anacortes Youth Cheer, Anacortes Hawkeye Wrestling, Anacortes Girls Summer Basketball, Anacortes Mountain Bike Team, Anacortes Chapter of Special Olympics, Anacortes Summer Fastpitch, Anacortes Baseball Club, Anacortes Sister Cities and Thunderbird Aquatic Club.
It helps them get through the year while still being able to provide opportunities to kids who can’t afford to pay a lot to compete, she said.
“It’s so that every kid will get to play,” Ramsdell said.
Bidding opens for the silent auction Monday, June 7, with more than 200 items available, Ramsdell said.
After it goes live, the auction will be available at anacortesyouthsports@maestroweb.com/.
Then, a live auction is Saturday, June 12, with more than 30 more items to bid on including trips, art and sports memorabilia. There will be a streaming event, and people can also use texts to bid so they can keep up with items they want, Ramsdell said. She said she is hoping people turn the live event into something fun, where people watch with their families.
Brian Gere will emcee.
“Just sit down, relax and have some fun with it,” she said.
In addition to general fundraising, the coalition also has a fund-an-item portion where people can donate to one specific group or goal.
This year, that will be funding for the local chapter of Special Olympics, Ramsdell said.
Find Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition on Facebook for information or a link, or call Ramsdell at 360-708-9611.
