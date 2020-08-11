Three produce stands are now available throughout Anacortes.
The stands, set up by Transition Fidalgo and Friends, offer shelves for donations and pickups. So anyone who has grown produce can drop it off, and people who need some extra fruits and vegetables can pick it up and take it home. Anyone can use the stands for free.
Area artists decorated the stands, which are now up and ready to hold produce. The first, put up a few weeks ago, was decorated by Jennifer Bowman and is located at 2509 H Ave.
Carla Seaton decorated another, available at the entrance to the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
Artists Anne Schreivogl and Alfred Currier each decorated one side of a third stand, at the entrance to the Harbor House Apartments at 919 Q Ave.
All the painting was done on a volunteer basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.