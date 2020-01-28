Michael Stark

Michael B. Stark is the new executive director of the Skagit Community Foundation.

He succeeds Mary J. McGoffin for the organization, a nonprofit that operates throughout the Skagit Valley, including in Anacortes.

Stark, a Big Lake resident, graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He worked in investment and financial services and has served on board of directors for multiple organizations in Montana.

In 2017, Stark was named Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year by the Western Montana Fundraisers Association.

In 2019, the Skagit Community Foundation awarded more than $400,000 in grants in the areas of arts & culture, education, health and basic needs, and the environment.

Information: www.skagitcf.org

