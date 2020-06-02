Discover Passes will not be required to visit Washington State Parks on three days this month. Normally, the pass is $30 a year or $10 for the day.
Saturday, June 6, is National Trails Days, Sunday, June 7, is the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Day and Saturday, June 13, is National Get Outdoors Day.
Anyone visiting parks is asked to only visit if they are not crowded, to keep a social distance of at least 6 feet between groups and bring hand sanitizer, soap and a face mask with them to prevent spreading COVID-19.
