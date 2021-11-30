COVID-19 restrictions and regulations are still in place going into the winter sports season, but things look a lot different than when these sports had to compete in the spring.
The Anacortes High School girls basketball team is “excited to have a season that’s closer to normal,” Coach Nate Dunham said.
“COVID restrictions do not limit the number of fans we can have in the gym,” Dunham said. “We are encouraging people to come out and support.”
Having fans show up brings energy to the games and improves play, he said.
The girls played their first game Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They host Bellingham at 7:15 p.m. Friday, play at 6 p.m. Saturday at La Conner and then at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Lakewood. The team hosts Nooksack Valley at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
This year’s team has a lot of depth, especially in a strong junior group, he said.
There are only two seniors on the team this year, Ariana Bickley and Riley Pirkle.
Last year was unlike any other year, Dunham said. Everything felt more isolated, even between the teammates, he said.
This year, the girls should be able to grow closer as a team, which should make the team stronger on the court.
“I am most looking forward to how we work and grow together as a team,” Dunham said.
Some key returners this year are Camryn Kerr, Erin Kennedy and Rosie Hudson, all of whom were starters last year.
There are some players, too, who played on both the junior varsity and varsity teams last year but who are moving up to play in more varsity matchups this year. They include Kloee Borlin, Aaliyah Hargrove, Breann Morgenthaler, Reese Morgenthaler and Gessica Oliver.
“I’m excited to be able to play a lot of kids this year,” Dunham said.
