Swetnam is Student of the Month
Max Swetnam is the Soroptimist International of Anacortes Student of the Month for February.
Teachers and counselors described Max, an seventh-grader at Anacortes Middle School, as having a positive attitude and always willing to be helped without being asked.
He loves sports, and P.E. is his favorite subject. He also enjoys drawing and playing with his dog, Pete.
Max’s parents are Erwin and Darcy Swetnam.
Five named to OSU honor roll
Several students from Anacortes recently made the honor roll at Oregon State University.
They are Lauren A. Conrardy (a senior studying kinesiology), Chase B. Cornett (freshman, general engineering), Aspen T. Eagle (senior, electrical and computer engineering), Andrea M. Spurling (senior, accountancy), and Giulia A. Wood (junior, biochemistry and molecular biology).
