Kuhn graduates from WGU

Denielle Kuhn of Anacortes earned a master’s degree in teaching, science education (secondary) from Western Governors University.

 

Parsons graduates in Wisconsin

Rachel Parsons of Anacortes recently graduated from the College of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Parsons also made the Dean’s List in her last semester.

 

Rolph earns spot on Dean’s List

Heather Rolph, a senior from Anacortes, made the Colorado College 2019-20 Dean’s List.

