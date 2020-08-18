Kuhn graduates from WGU
Denielle Kuhn of Anacortes earned a master’s degree in teaching, science education (secondary) from Western Governors University.
Parsons graduates in Wisconsin
Rachel Parsons of Anacortes recently graduated from the College of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
Parsons also made the Dean’s List in her last semester.
Rolph earns spot on Dean’s List
Heather Rolph, a senior from Anacortes, made the Colorado College 2019-20 Dean’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.