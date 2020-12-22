Ozasky is November student of the month
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Ozasky, an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, is the Soroptimist International of Anacortes Student of the Month for November.
Lizzie, chosen by her teachers and counselors for the award, was described as “a responsible, kind hard-worker who is friendly and welcoming, upbeat and positive.”
She likes art, baking, camping and boating and has an interest in design and decorating.
Her grandparents are Randolph and Candy Rohrbach.
