Santos is top
student for October
Emily Santos, an eighth grader at Anacortes Middle School, is the Soroptimist International of Anacortes Student of the Month for October.
Emily’s teachers and counselors nominated her to receive the award and described her as having a positive attitude and being kind, patient and a hardworking student.
Her parent is Neyve Almonte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.