Smith named to Dean’s List
Garrett Smith, a senior majoring in computer science, recently was named to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean’s List for academic for fall 2020.
Hill earns academic distinction
Zoe Hill, a graduate of Anacortes High School, earned academic distinction at Whitman College for last semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.