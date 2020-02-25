Straight graduates from U of Wisconsin
Jessica Straight of Anacortes received a master of science degree in environmental safety and health from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 21.
Two earn degrees from WGU
Two Anacortes students recently earned degrees from Western Governors University.
Hilary Hoffman earned a bachelor of science in accounting.
Kari VanSteenwyk earned a bachelor of science in business management.
Martinez makes the Dean’s List
Rachael Martinez of Anacortes made the fall 2019 University Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
Kim named Student of the Month
Aileen Kim is the Soroptimist International Student of the Month for January.
The Anacortes Middle School eighth-grader is described by her teachers and counselors as “a conscientious student, well-respected by her peers and adults and an outstanding algebra student.”
Aileen likes art, photography and travel. She was selected to be a camper last summer for Tech Trek to learn about STEM careers.
She was on the volleyball team this past season.
Her parents are Kevin and Sunny Kim.
AAUW accepting scholarship apps
The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships to women who are in an undergraduate or graduate degree program or vocational certification program.
Applications aren due April 3.
The woman must either be an Anacortes High School graduate or have resided on Fidalgo Island or Guemes Island for the past three years. Previous applicants and recipients of AAUW scholarships may apply; however, these scholarships are not available to high school seniors or college freshmen.
Information: www.anacortes-wa.aauw.net
