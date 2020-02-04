Van Egdom is top student for month
Adam Van Egdom is the Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis November Student of the Month.
The Anacortes Middle School seventh-grader plays basketball and soccer both at school and on club teams and enjoys metal detecting, coin collecting, fishing and hunting.
He hopes to play Major League baseball, go big game hunting and head to college to study taxidermy or medicine.
His parents are Kent and Ania Van Egdom.
Molly Rockwood
graduates from MU
Molly Rockwood of Anacortes has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and law studies.
Ten make Dean’s List at Eastern
Ten Anacortes students made the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University:
Abigail Lindberg, Austin Myers, Brittany Asseln, Camden McLaughlin, Carly Bates, Daniel Hayes, Ocean MacLaurin, Tara Augustoni, Zachary Bowman and Zechariah Diemert.
Students honored at Gonzaga University
Four Anacortes students earned a spot on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for the fall semester: Ruby Browning, Hannah Kaleel, Emily Mathis and Kimberly Meyer.
Bradley Miller, also of Anacortes, made the President’s List at the school for fall semester.
Smith makes WPI’s Dean’s List
Garrett Smith of Anacortes made the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
He is studying robotics engineering and computer science.
