Kidder is Student of the Month
The Soroptimist International of Anacortes Student of the Month for October 2022 is Luke Kidder, an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School.
Luke's teachers and counselors nominated him to receive the award. They wrote “he is a great role model with a pleasant attitude and a willingness to learn."
He is a member of the school's cross country team and enjoys watching movies and reading the Hardy Boys.
Luke’s parents are Ryan and Mallory Kidder.
Students make honor roll at OSU
Several students from Anacortes recently earned spots on the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022 at Oregon State University.
They are: Alexander C. Carroll, a sophomore studying electrical and computer engineering; Chase B. Cornett, a junior mechanical engineering student; Asher J. Hrovat, a freshman studying outdoor products; Sydney Rauch, a senior psychology major; Cassius D. Tossavainen, a freshman studying business administration; Ross Wilson, a senior studying computer Science; and Giulia A. Wood, a senior biochemistry and molecular biology student.
Students make honors lists at universities
Anacortes student Mary O'Brien recently earned a spot on the fall 2022 Honor Roll at University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
Hannah Weeks of Anacortes made the President's List at Washington State University for fall semester.
Callie Nuttall of Anacortes earned a spot on the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University.
Ryan Turner of Anacortes made the Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.
Students earn honors at Gonzaga
Two students from Anacortes earned a spot on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2022: Kirsha Khile and Kayla Pierce.
Two others earned a spot on the Gonzaga President's List for fall semester: Michael Hanrahan and Alek Miller.
