Several Anaccortes students earn honors at universities
Five Anacortes students made the honor roll at Oregon State University for the fall term: Lauren A. Conrardy, Chase B. Cornett, Andrea M. Spurling, Giulia A. Wood and Zoe R. Yanega.
Four Anacortes students made the Dean’s List at Gonzaga University for the fall semester: Ruby Browning, Hannah Kaleel, Clare Martin and Bradley Miller.
Also at Gonzaga, Kimberley Meyer made the President’s List for the fall semester.
Two Anacortes students made the fall Dean’s List at the University of Utah: Rebecca Bateman and Sierra Scamfer.
