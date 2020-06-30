Anacortes natives graduate from OSU
Two students recently graduated from Oregon State University.
Todd Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, and Joseph D’Amelio earned a bachelor’s degree (magna cum laude) in mechanical engineering.
Smith makes Dean’s List at WPI
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) recently announced that Garrett Smith of Anacortes, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in robotics engineering and computer science, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester. Smith was also part of a group that completed the intense research project “Phantom Project: Optimizing the Missing Person Search Process in Russia.”
Geist makes Dean’s List in Nebraska
Halley Michelle Geist of Anacortes has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for spring semester.
Geist is a sophomore advertising and public relations, and graphic design major.
